Uzbekistan, EU To Sign Agreement On Enhanced Partnership And Co-Op

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan will sign an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with the European Union next week, Trend reports, citing the Office of the President of Uzbekistan.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced this during his address to members and veterans of Uzbekistan's trade unions. He emphasized that, along with strengthening cooperation in foreign policy and security and combating corruption and terrorism, the new agreement will further enhance investment, trade, and economic ties between Uzbekistan and European countries.

The head of state also noted that Uzbek cotton has been officially removed from the“blacklist” of many leading global brands after the“Cotton Campaign” organization fully lifted its previous ban on the country. Moreover, the European Union has granted Uzbekistan access to the GSP+ system, allowing domestic producers to export goods to European markets on preferential terms. As a result, 26 new markets have opened for Uzbek products, and exports to Europe have increased fivefold, reaching $1.5 billion.

“In the past, such figures seemed beyond our reach. Today, this progress continues with confidence. It is gratifying that our nation's achievements are being recognized internationally,” President Mirziyoyev said.

Uzbekistan is among the few countries participating in the UN initiative“Global Accelerator for Jobs and Social Protection for Just Transitions” and is an active member of the International Labour Organization's“Global Coalition for Social Justice.” Last year, Uzbekistan was elected to the ILO Governing Body-clear evidence of growing international respect and trust in the country.

“Uzbekistan is earning greater recognition and confidence worldwide, and the number of our friends and partners continues to grow,” the president noted.

In the preceding octet of years, the nation has successfully garnered $130 billion in capital influx, initiated a plethora of novel ventures, and generated millions of enduring employment opportunities.



“We have catalyzed expansive avenues for the private sector and optimized occupational environments for individuals committed to their professional endeavors.” Consequently, the per capita income metric has ascended to $3,500,” articulated Mirziyoyev.



He also emphasized the significant role of labor federations, which consolidate nearly 8 million affiliates and continue to be the preeminent public entity in the nation.



“We have established a comprehensive framework to facilitate the autonomous and self-sustaining operations of labor unions in Uzbekistan and will steadfastly uphold these foundational tenets,” the president asserted.



He emphasized that the administration will persist in safeguarding the prerogative to autonomously congregate within labor unions and to mitigate any encroachment on their operational dynamics.



“The unwavering commitment of our labor organizations in advocating for the entitlements of the workforce warrants distinct acknowledgment,” he stated.

In recent years, trade unions have protected the legal rights of about 500,000 employees, securing 267 billion soums (around $21 million) in compensation in their favor. Additionally, 1,000 workers injured in workplace accidents received a total of 35 billion soums (approximately $2.8 million) in compensation, while 13,000 unlawfully dismissed employees were reinstated to their jobs.