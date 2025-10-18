403
U.S. To Expand Domestic Vehicle Production
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- The U.S. has decided to expand domestic vehicle production in order to create good, high-paying jobs for American workers, according to a senior American official.
"The priority is to expand domestic vehicle production in the United States to ensure that we have good, high-paying jobs for American workers," a senior administration official told reporters late Friday.
"We designed this program to allow automakers who are building things here, like the president wants, that are making their vehicles here with American labor... are able to continue to be cost competitive and expand production," he added.
"We are also creating an import adjustment offset program for automobile and truck engine manufacturers and this program is designed to reward companies that make their engines in the United States," the official noted.
Meanwhile, the White House said it would impose 10 percent tariffs on imported buses starting November 1, in a move he has for months said would protect domestic manufacturers, according to NBC news network. (end)
