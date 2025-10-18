Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crude Oil Down USD 1.25 To USD 62.52 Pb - KPC


2025-10-18 03:04:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil price dropped USD 1.25 on Friday to reach USD 62.52 per barrel (pb), compared with USD 63.77 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Saturday.
Brent futures rose by 23 cents to USD 61.29 pb and West Texas Intermediate went up by eight cents to USD 57.54 pb. (end)
