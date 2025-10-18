403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Crude Oil Down USD 1.25 To USD 62.52 Pb - KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil price dropped USD 1.25 on Friday to reach USD 62.52 per barrel (pb), compared with USD 63.77 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Saturday.
Brent futures rose by 23 cents to USD 61.29 pb and West Texas Intermediate went up by eight cents to USD 57.54 pb. (end)
km
Brent futures rose by 23 cents to USD 61.29 pb and West Texas Intermediate went up by eight cents to USD 57.54 pb. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment