Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ukraine Pres. Seeks More Support From EU Leaders


2025-10-18 03:04:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with European leaders the latest situation in his country and ways of boosting international partners' support.
"I spoke with our European partners, the leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Finland, Norway, Poland, as well as with the heads of the European Union and the NATO Secretary General," he said in a post on X platform late Friday.
"I told them about the conversation with US President Donald Trump. We discussed many important details. The most important thing right now is to protect as many lives as possible, ensure security for Ukraine, and strengthen all of us in Europe. That's exactly what we're working for," he added.
"Our security advisors will discuss the next steps. We are coordinating our positions. Thank you for the conversation, all the support, and the willingness to stand with Ukraine," the Ukrainian president noted. (end)
asj


MENAFN18102025000071011013ID1110213712

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search