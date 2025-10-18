403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine Pres. Seeks More Support From EU Leaders
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with European leaders the latest situation in his country and ways of boosting international partners' support.
"I spoke with our European partners, the leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Finland, Norway, Poland, as well as with the heads of the European Union and the NATO Secretary General," he said in a post on X platform late Friday.
"I told them about the conversation with US President Donald Trump. We discussed many important details. The most important thing right now is to protect as many lives as possible, ensure security for Ukraine, and strengthen all of us in Europe. That's exactly what we're working for," he added.
"Our security advisors will discuss the next steps. We are coordinating our positions. Thank you for the conversation, all the support, and the willingness to stand with Ukraine," the Ukrainian president noted. (end)
asj
"I spoke with our European partners, the leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Finland, Norway, Poland, as well as with the heads of the European Union and the NATO Secretary General," he said in a post on X platform late Friday.
"I told them about the conversation with US President Donald Trump. We discussed many important details. The most important thing right now is to protect as many lives as possible, ensure security for Ukraine, and strengthen all of us in Europe. That's exactly what we're working for," he added.
"Our security advisors will discuss the next steps. We are coordinating our positions. Thank you for the conversation, all the support, and the willingness to stand with Ukraine," the Ukrainian president noted. (end)
asj
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment