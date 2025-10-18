403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Families of Neo-Nazi Terror Victims Submit Petition
(MENAFN) Relatives of individuals murdered by a far-right extremist group known as the NSU (National Socialist Underground) submitted over 150,000 signatures to German legislators on Friday.
The petition opposes the possibility of early release for convicted terrorist Beate Zschaepe.
Semiya Simsek, Gamze Kubasik, and Mandy Boulgarides—whose fathers were killed by the NSU—handed over the petition during a public demonstration held outside Germany’s federal parliament.
The petition was received by members of the Social Democratic Party, the Greens, and the Left Party.
Simsek, whose father Enver was fatally shot by the NSU in Nuremberg in 2000, addressed the media during the demonstration.
She emphasized that Zschaepe, a central figure in the terror organization, has refused to speak or cooperate with authorities during the investigation, and therefore should not be granted early release.
"When I think of my father, I suffer deeply. This pain doesn't fade over time. On the contrary, it grows with each passing day. I miss him every day, and I still wonder why this happened to him and why those who aided the murders and their accomplices are still walking around freely," Simsek stated.
She expressed appreciation to those who supported the petition and affirmed that their efforts for justice and a thorough investigation into the NSU’s broader network of supporters would persist.
The petition opposes the possibility of early release for convicted terrorist Beate Zschaepe.
Semiya Simsek, Gamze Kubasik, and Mandy Boulgarides—whose fathers were killed by the NSU—handed over the petition during a public demonstration held outside Germany’s federal parliament.
The petition was received by members of the Social Democratic Party, the Greens, and the Left Party.
Simsek, whose father Enver was fatally shot by the NSU in Nuremberg in 2000, addressed the media during the demonstration.
She emphasized that Zschaepe, a central figure in the terror organization, has refused to speak or cooperate with authorities during the investigation, and therefore should not be granted early release.
"When I think of my father, I suffer deeply. This pain doesn't fade over time. On the contrary, it grows with each passing day. I miss him every day, and I still wonder why this happened to him and why those who aided the murders and their accomplices are still walking around freely," Simsek stated.
She expressed appreciation to those who supported the petition and affirmed that their efforts for justice and a thorough investigation into the NSU’s broader network of supporters would persist.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment