Israeli Extremist Group Tsav 9 Disrupts Gaza Aid
(MENAFN) An Israeli radical group obstructed trucks delivering humanitarian assistance to Gaza on Friday at the Kerem Shalom border point.
The group, known as Tsav 9, has persistently interfered with aid transports into Gaza throughout the Israeli offensive, which many have called a genocide, before the ceasefire took effect on October 10.
In a message on the American social media platform X, the group announced that its members were “currently obstructing the passage of aid trucks” at several locations on the route to the Israeli-controlled crossing.
The organization asserted that “Hamas violates the agreement and refuses to return hostages, so aid that enables them to rebuild must be halted,” adding: “No aid truck will pass until the last dead is returned.”
Challenging these assertions, the Qassam Brigades — the armed division of Hamas — stated on Wednesday that it is actively working to locate and recover the remaining bodies of Israeli prisoners.
The group explained that specialized tools and procedures are essential for excavating rubble and retrieving the bodies still buried.
Tsav 9 shared a video clip showing its members physically stopping a relief truck from proceeding.
The group, which emerged during the latest Israeli military campaign, has also recently blocked access roads to the crossings, held protests in the vicinity, and in some instances vandalized or seized humanitarian supplies, according to a media outlet.
