Türkiye-Africa Forum Underscores Stronger Ties
(MENAFN) The Fifth Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum released a collaborative declaration on Friday, highlighting the significance of reinforcing bonds and alliances across various sectors.
The two-day event, under the theme "Managing Global Economic Uncertainties: Strengthening the Türkiye-Africa Partnership," took place in Istanbul from October 17 to 18. Anadolu Agency served as the event’s global communication collaborator.
During the forum, participants underlined the value of inclusive and transformative economic cooperation between Türkiye and Africa, especially in light of worldwide financial instability caused by geopolitical conflicts, interruptions in supply chains, inflation-related pressures, and risks associated with climate change.
The gathering reiterated its dedication to the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
It stressed a collective ambition for economic reform, industrial growth, and regional unity.
Attendees acknowledged the increasing strategic relevance of Türkiye-Africa financial connections and stressed the necessity of expanding collaboration in areas such as value chain advancement, trade broadening, knowledge exchange, and mutual infrastructure projects.
Recognizing current international difficulties, the forum vowed to enhance bilateral ties.
It also expressed optimism that dialogue and collaboration between commercial sectors and governments will move forward in a respectful, constructive, and mutually beneficial manner.
