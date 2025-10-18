MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Emirates Ambassadeurs, Geneva – Swiss private watch desk for boutique allocations and insured delivery

Emirates Ambassadeurs is a Geneva private watch desk serving UHNW clients in Dubai, Riyadh, Doha, Singapore, Hong Kong, London and New York. Since 2020 the company has executed transactions under a Swiss invoice and contract with Ferrari Group insured delivery in 5 to 7 days worldwide. Boutique allocations at official retail where possible. Ready stock available from Swiss vaults.

About the desk

Emirates Ambassadeurs sources Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Richard Mille and FP Journe for private clients who value discretion, provenance and speed. The desk operates from Geneva and coordinates directly with Swiss vaults and boutique partners. Deals are handled at the Geneva Private Client Desk or via door to door delivery with full insurance. Payments are accepted in USDT, BTC, USDC or by bank wire. Each order is documented with a Swiss invoice and a purchase contract that outlines the final price, the handover method, and the expected lead time.

Trust and verification

The company works within a discreet UHNW circle that includes active Champions League athletes, F1 participants and Forbes level artists. References are available under NDA. Verifiable proofs can be provided on request. These include a Swiss UID extract, a contract specimen, redacted invoices, Ferrari Group tracking and insurance certificates for shipments in the 250k to 1.5m range, and a short verification video call with a manager. The call is used to confirm the people and the Swiss base. Vault held pieces are not shown on camera prior to release.



Boutique allocations for selected current production models at official retail where available.

Ready to ship Swiss vault pieces with Geneva handover or insured delivery worldwide.

Rare Handcrafts sourcing on request for wristwatches, pocket watches and Dome clocks. Clear paperwork and logistics with a single point of contact from invoice to delivery.

What clients getHow a deal runsThe client sends reference or motif, year, condition, budget and delivery city.The desk confirms availability and fixes the final price in a Swiss invoice and contract.The client chooses the payment method. For vault pieces a 10 percent deposit releases the watch to the Geneva desk within 24 hours for inspection. Balance is settled after inspection.Handover in Geneva or Ferrari Group delivery 5 to 7 days door to door with full insurance. Examples

Boutique allocations at official retail with typical 2 to 3 month lead time:



Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 26240ST – boutique allocation at official retail where available. Typical production slot 2 to 3 months. Handover in Geneva or insured delivery internationally. Patek Philippe Calatrava 6119G – boutique allocation at official retail where available. Typical production slot 2 to 3 months. Delivery handled by Ferrari Group with full insurance.

Ready stock from Swiss vaults at advantageous market price:



Richard Mille RM 67-02 – available from vault for immediate inspection at the Geneva desk. Shipping 5 days after settlement with tracking and insurance. FP Journe Chronometre Bleu – Geneva release for same week handover or insured delivery. Final market price confirmed on invoice before handover.



2025 – Patek Philippe Rare Handcrafts 5089G to Singapore. Bank wire, insured value mid 400k, Ferrari Group 6 days, DDP cleared.

2024 – Richard Mille RM 67-02 to Hong Kong. 10 percent deposit, Geneva inspection, balance after verification, shipping 5 days.

2024 – Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 26240ST to Dubai. USDT, from invoice to delivery in 4 days, door to door. 2024 – FP Journe Chronometre Bleu to London. Bank wire, insured value low 200k, release and Geneva handover, client courier to UK with insurance rider.

Recent shipmentsAvailability

Geneva maintains rotating ready stock across Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Richard Mille and FP Journe. Boutique allocation remains possible for selected models at official retail where available. December slots are open subject to reference and region. Rare Handcrafts wristwatches and Dome clocks are quoted case by case by motif and set. For clients who need a specific serial range or dial variation the desk can advise on feasibility and lead time before any payment is made.

Why Geneva

Geneva is the natural hub for Swiss watch logistics. Proximity to brand boutiques, bonded storage, customs clearance and Ferrari Group hubs allows faster release and cleaner paperwork. Many clients prefer to inspect at the Geneva desk and complete handover on the same day. Others choose fully insured shipping to Dubai, Riyadh, Doha, Singapore, Hong Kong, London or New York. Both paths are available and are documented in the invoice and in the contract.

FAQ

Is retail pricing possible

For selected current production references boutique allocation at official retail is possible. The team confirms this case by case and provides an estimated slot, typically 2 to 3 months. For discontinued, limited or oversubscribed pieces the route is ready stock at the best available market price.

Can clients see the watch before paying in full

For vault pieces a 10 percent deposit releases the watch to the Geneva desk within 24 hours for in person inspection. The balance is settled after inspection. For boutique allocations the flow is by order confirmation and production timing.

Start here

Send the reference or motif, year, condition, budget and delivery city. The desk will reply with availability, final price and lead time. Communication can proceed by email, phone or a short verification video call. The team answers in English and Russian.

Contacts

Website:

Instagram: @emiratesambassadeurs

Legal

Company: Emirates Ambassadeurs. Swiss UID: CHE-357.956.444. Private Client Desk: Rue du Rhone, Geneva. Ferrari Group insured delivery worldwide. Payments in USDT, BTC, USDC or bank wire. This material is not a public offer.