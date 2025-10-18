403
Zee News To Telecast 'Sanatan Cricket League' For The Benefit Of Flood-Affected Families On 18Th & 19Th October
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In a first-of-its-kind initiative that beautifully blends devotion with social responsibility, Zee News is set to telecast the 'Sanatan Cricket League', a unique cricket event that brings together India's leading spiritual figures on one field for a noble humanitarian cause. Organized by the Sanatan Nyas Foundation, the league seeks to raise awareness and funds for families affected by devastating floods in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. What makes this initiative truly special is the participation of revered saints who are using the spirit of sports to inspire unity, compassion, and service among citizens. The match will be held at Noida Stadium, Uttar Pradesh, starting at 9 AM, and will be telecast on 18th October at 10 AM on Zee News' digital and social media platforms. The repeat telecast will happen on 19th October, exclusively on Zee News.
The proceeds from the Sanatan Cricket League will be directed toward a meaningful humanitarian cause, helping families whose homes and livelihoods were destroyed by the recent floods. The funds raised through this initiative will be utilized to provide essential supplies such as ration, clothes, utensils, furniture, grains, and bedding to those currently living in relief camps or struggling to rebuild their lives. It represents a movement to awaken social consciousness and inspire collective responsibility. By blending faith with action, the Foundation aims to remind citizens that every act of compassion, no matter how small, contributes to the larger goal of rebuilding communities and restoring hope in the lives of those affected by natural calamities.
The cricket league will feature four young and prominent Dharmacharyas leading their respective teams - Shri Devkinandan Thakur Maharaj, Founder of Priyakantju Temple, Vrindavan and President of Sanatan Nyas Foundation, will lead the Vrindavan Warriors; Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham will head the Bajrang Blasters; Shri Indresh Upadhyay Maharaj, Saras Katha spokesperson, will captain the Radhe Royals; and Shri Chinmayanand Bapu, Ramkatha spokesperson, will lead the Raghav Riders. This unique cricket match will witness a powerful blend of faith, unity, and humanitarian purpose on the field.
Speaking about the objective behind this initiative, Shri Devkinandan Thakur Maharaj, Founder of Priyakantju Temple, Vrindavan and President of Sanatan Nyas Foundation, said, "The Sanatan Cricket League is a living example of faith in action. Our goal is to channel devotion into meaningful service by helping flood victims in Himachal, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. When saints step onto the pitch, it's not for competition but for compassion. Through this event, we hope to inspire the nation to unite in support of those who have lost everything."
Zee News continues to champion stories that go beyond headlines and highlights India's unifying values. The channel's telecast of the Sanatan Cricket League underscores its commitment to promoting initiatives that strengthen society through awareness and empathy. Mr. Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor, Zee News, further added, "The Sanatan Cricket League brings these timeless values of harmony, compassion, and collective purpose to the cricket field, where spirituality meets sport to inspire a nation. Cricket has always united India, and through this initiative, that unity gains deeper meaning, where devotion turns into action and belief into service. For Gen Z, this league reflects how Sanatan principles can evolve with time, using modern platforms to share eternal wisdom. Zee News is proud to present this confluence of tradition, youth, and purpose to millions of viewers."
The Sanatan Cricket League symbolises hope, unity, and humanity. As saints trade sermons for cricket bats, the event symbolizes that true spirituality lies in serving others. Viewers can tune in to Zee News on 18th October at 10 AM and again on 19th October to witness this unprecedented match, where India's revered Dharmacharyas come together to turn faith into action and compassion into change.
