Pleasant Weather Forecast Over 3 Days-JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 18 (Petra) - Temperatures will drop on Saturday, making the weather pleasant in most areas and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds will also appear at various altitudes, with moderate northwesterly winds.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), the weather on Sunday and Monday will remain fair almost countrywide, while the weather on Tuesday will be mild, with light northeasterly winds.Also today, maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman will hit a range of 26-11 degrees Celsius, and the mercury in the Badia regions will stand at 31C-12C, the plains at 26C-13C, the Dead Sea at 32C-18C, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see a fair 31C, sliding to 19C at night.