Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
KU Postpones Oct 20 Exams

KU Postpones Oct 20 Exams


2025-10-18 02:03:20
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo of Kashmir Univesity

Srinagar- The University of Kashmir has postponed all examinations scheduled for October 20, 2025, in view of the public holiday on account of Urs of Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani (RA).
A notification issued by the Assistant Controller of Examinations (Conduct),“Due to the public holiday declared for Urs-Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani on October 20, 2025, all university examinations scheduled on that date stand postponed.”
The new dates for the deferred examinations will be announced separately, notice reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

MENAFN18102025000215011059ID1110213633

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search