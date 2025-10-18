KU Postpones Oct 20 Exams

File photo of Kashmir Univesity

Srinagar- The University of Kashmir has postponed all examinations scheduled for October 20, 2025, in view of the public holiday on account of Urs of Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani (RA).

A notification issued by the Assistant Controller of Examinations (Conduct),“Due to the public holiday declared for Urs-Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani on October 20, 2025, all university examinations scheduled on that date stand postponed.”

The new dates for the deferred examinations will be announced separately, notice reads.

ADVERTISEMENT