No One Responded Like Modi: Shah On J&K Anti-Terror Operations

Home Minister Amit Shah

Srinagar- Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Modi-led government has dealt with terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir with unmatched resolve and strength, asserting that no previous administration responded in a similar manner.

Addressing a public rally, Shah recalled the violence during Congress rule, saying terrorists carried out a“khoon ki holi” (blood-soaked Holi) across India.“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we entered their homes and wiped them out through 'Operation Sindoor,'” he said.

Shah highlighted that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack were brought to justice under 'Operation Mahadev,' while their handlers in Pakistan were also targeted.“The way Modi ji responded to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, no one did in the past several decades,” he added.

He cited the abrogation of Article 370 as a historic decision permanently integrating J&K with the rest of the country.“From removing Article 370 to fighting terrorism, we have acted on every front. When terrorists tried to rise again, we launched Operation Sindoor and taught them a lesson in their own homes,” he said.

Shah also noted the government's social and cultural achievements, including ending triple talaq and fulfilling the long-standing promise of constructing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Taking a dig at opposition parties, he accused them of misleading people with“unrealistic promises” and reviving the politics of corruption and fear. He said the Modi government remains focused on development, welfare, and national security, adding,“The Indian economy is now among the fastest-growing in the world, inflation is under control, and the country's global standing has strengthened.”