Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
J & K LG In Russia, Pays Obeisance To Buddha Relics At Elista Monastery

2025-10-18 02:03:19
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) In a solemn ceremony, members of an Indian delegation led by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha paid obeisance to the sacred relics of Mahatma Buddha, which were brought from India and enshrined at the Geden Sheddup Choikorling Monastery - the main Buddhist monastery in Russian town of Elista, the capital of Kalmykia.

The event was marked by traditional rituals and prayers, attended by monks, devotees, and officials, symbolizing the deep-rooted spiritual and cultural ties between India and the Buddhist community in Russia.

Speaking at the ceremony, the visiting dignitary expressed heartfelt reverence and said,“I pray to Lord Buddha to bless us all and strengthen the spiritual bond between our peoples.”

