J & K LG In Russia, Pays Obeisance To Buddha Relics At Elista Monastery
The event was marked by traditional rituals and prayers, attended by monks, devotees, and officials, symbolizing the deep-rooted spiritual and cultural ties between India and the Buddhist community in Russia.
Speaking at the ceremony, the visiting dignitary expressed heartfelt reverence and said,“I pray to Lord Buddha to bless us all and strengthen the spiritual bond between our peoples.”
