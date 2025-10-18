Afghanistan Cricketers Killed: Viral Video Shows Last Match Before Fatal Pakistan Air Strikes In Paktika (WATCH)

Afghanistan is in mourning after three young cricketers were killed in Pakistani air strikes in Paktika Province. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced it would withdraw from the upcoming tri-nation T20I series with Pakistan and Sri Lanka as a mark of respect for the victims.

The cricketers - Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon - were returning from a friendly match in Sharana, the provincial capital, when Pakistani air strikes targeted their area. Five others were killed and seven others were injured in the attack.

Afghan cricketer Sibghatullah, Haroon, Kabeer Agha along with other cricketers. The 3 cricketers were killed in Pakistani strikes in Afghanistan's border areas. twitter/k4QLDe8gmB

- Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) October 18, 2025

Viral Video Shows the Youngsters in Action

A small video from the friendly match in Sharana has now gone viral following the death of the three cricketers. The heartbreaking video has sparked grief among social media users with one stating,“They never knew they were playing their last match.”

Another X user added,“Heartbreaking to see these visuals. Three young Afghan cricketers lost their lives in cowardly air strikes. My thoughts are with their families.”

“Terrorist nation Pakistan should be banned from @ICC competitions,” remarked another user.

#BREAKING The Pakistani regime, in its blind bombardment, has martyred these cricket players.#AfghanistanAndPakistan #AfghanistanPakistanWar twitter/riYQBdESwb

- Afghanistan Guardian (@WakhanIntel) October 17, 2025

Afghanistan Cricket Board Responds

The ACB expressed profound sorrow in a statement: "The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime."

The board added: "The ACB considers this a great loss for Afghanistan's sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family," extending condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Paktika Province.

As a gesture of respect, Afghanistan has pulled out of the scheduled tri-series: "In response to this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan, scheduled to be played in late November."

Statement of CondolenceThe Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime... twitter/YkenImtuVR

- Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 17, 2025

Rashid Khan Condemns the Attack

Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan reacted strongly to the air strikes: "It is absolutely immoral and barbaric to target civilian infrastructure. These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed," he wrote on X.

He also supported the withdrawal decision: "In light of the precious innocent souls lost, I welcome the ACB's decision of withdrawing from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. I stand with our people at this difficult time - our national dignity must come before all else."

I am deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan. A tragedy that claimed the lives of women, children, and aspiring young cricketers who dreamed of representing their nation on the world stage is absolutely immoral and...

- Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) October 17, 2025

twitter/6d6Ciu2By5

- Samiullah Shinwari (@SamiShinwari45) October 17, 2025

We are deeply saddened by the cowardly military attack in Argun, Paktika, that martyred innocent civilians and fellow cricketers. This brutal act by the Pakistani army is an assault on our people, pride, and independence it will never break the Afghan spirit.

- Gulbadin Naib (@GbNaib) October 17, 2025

Rising Tensions in the Region

Reports indicate Pakistan conducted air strikes in Paktika's Argun and Barmal districts, suspending the fragile ceasefire between the two countries. The tragic deaths of the three cricketers have intensified public outrage and spotlighted the human cost of the ongoing cross-border tensions.