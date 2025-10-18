Who Is Mohit Yadav? Meet Shark Tank India's New Judge Know About His Net Worth

Shark Tank India is set to return for its fifth season. While fans wait for fresh pitches on the program, it was just reported that, in addition to the original Sharks, Mohit Yadav, co-founder of Minimalist, would join the judges' panel this year. Do you understand who Mohit is and what he does? Let's discover more about his business here:

Who Is Mohit Yadav?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Minimalist (@beminimalist__)

Mohit Yadav is an Indian entrepreneur and the co-founder of Minimalist, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) skincare company that has transformed the beauty industry with its transparency-first approach. Mohit, who has over 15 years of experience in finance, technology, and consumer brands, is well-known for his business acumen and innovative approaches.

Mohit, a Gold Medallist Chartered Accountant, has received an All India Rank 26 from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Prior to founding Minimalist, he worked at major firms such as Deloitte and Credit Suisse, gaining valuable knowledge in finance and operations.

Under Mohit's leadership, Minimalist has grown exponentially, reaching a revenue of ₹184 crore in 2023 and predicted to reach ₹350 crore by 2024. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) acquired Minimalist for ₹2,955 crore, one of India's largest direct-to-consumer transactions.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mohit Yadav (@about)

Mohit Yadav Net Worth

His net worth is unknown, although it is estimated to be large due to the success of Minimalist and his investments, notably a ₹148.6 crore investment in Bold Care.

Aside from Mohit Yadav, investors such as Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, and Peyush Bansal are likely to return to the show. These investors have become household names and celebrities since the show's debut season on Indian television.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ganeshprasad Sridharan (@thethinkschool)

According to reports, during four seasons, the show has permitted over 741 pitches, closed 351 transactions, and released more than Rs 293 crore in promised cash. Fans are now excited to see what new pitches season 5 may offer. An official release has yet to be announced.