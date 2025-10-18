Baaghi 4 OTT Release: Know When And Where To Watch Tiger Shroff's Action Thriller Online

Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 4', which earned just ₹47.40 crore at the box office, has now released on OTT. It's available for rent from October 17 and free for subscribers from October 31.

Tiger Shroff's film 'Baaghi 4' hit theaters on September 5 and received mixed reviews. Despite its big-budget scale, the film earned just ₹47.40 crore in India. Now, about six weeks after its theatrical release, it is ready to make its digital debut.

Now, for those who missed watching the film 'Baaghi 4' in theaters, it has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 17. However, it is currently available for rent for ₹349. It will be free to stream for all viewers from October 31. It will be interesting to see if the film succeeds in creating its magic on OTT.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, 'Baaghi 4' follows Ronny Pratap Singh (Tiger Shroff), who is recovering from a severe car accident. After falling into a coma, he wakes up haunted by memories of his late girlfriend, Alisha D'Souza (Harnaaz Sandhu). To his shock, his brother Jeetu (Shreyas Talpade) and everyone around him insist that Alisha never existed.

What starts as confusion soon evolves into a gripping mystery filled with deceit, revenge, and hidden conspiracies. As Ronny digs deeper, he uncovers a dangerous plan orchestrated by Chacko (Sanjay Dutt). The second half of the film shifts into high-octane action. The movie also stars Sonam Bajwa as Olivia, Ronny's close friend, along with Shreyas Talpade and Saurabh Sachdeva in pivotal roles.