Hamas Urges Continued Mediation in Gaza Truce Implementation
(MENAFN) Hamas on Friday called upon mediators to persist in their supervisory role regarding the execution of the outstanding components of the ceasefire deal with Israel.
The group conveyed its gratitude for the contributions made by Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye, which facilitated the agreement concluded earlier this month.
In an official declaration, Hamas stated that it “expresses deep appreciation for the sincere efforts made by the brotherly mediators in Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye over the past two years to reach an agreement to end the aggressive war against our Palestinian people.”
The statement highlighted the dedication of these nations throughout the prolonged negotiation period.
The announcement further acknowledged that the mediators’ “hosting of meetings, bridging of differences, and persistence in removing obstacles” had “finally succeeded in ending the insane war on Gaza.”
This recognition underscores the critical role these countries played in helping both parties overcome hurdles that previously hindered progress.
Additionally, Hamas urged the mediators to continue their engagement to ensure full adherence to the remaining points of the agreement.
These include the provision of sufficient humanitarian assistance, reopening the Rafah crossing in both directions, and initiating swift reconstruction efforts for homes, medical facilities, educational institutions, and essential infrastructure within Gaza.
The organization also emphasized the urgency of completing the formation of the community support committee “immediately.”
This committee, made up of a group of nationally agreed-upon independents, is expected to begin its administrative duties in the Gaza Strip and oversee the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the designated regions.
