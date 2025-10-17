SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of 'Digital Arrest' Scams, Issues Notice To Centre, CBI
A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi also sought the assistance of the Attorney General for India in the matter titled 'In Re: Victims of Digital Arrest Related to Forged Documents'.
The suo motu case was registered following a letter dated September 21, submitted by Shashi Sachdeva and Harish Chand Sachdeva.
“It is submitted that the Hon'ble Court has been pleased to direct the registration of a Suo Moto Writ Petition based on a letter dated 21.09.2025 sent by Ms Shashi Sachdeva and Harish Chand Sachdeva. Accordingly, Suo Moto Writ Petition (Crl.) No. 3 of 2025 has been registered,” read an office report prepared by the apex court registry.
Reportedly, a 73-year-old woman from Haryana's Ambala claimed that scammers confined her in a so-called 'digital arrest' and extorted over Rs 1 crore from her using forged Supreme Court orders. According to the letter addressed to Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, the complainant said the fraudsters produced a fake order purportedly signed by former CJI Sanjiv Khanna.
In its order, the apex court observed that the forgery of judicial documents and the misuse of the court's name, seal, and authority, is a matters of grave concern.
“The fabrication of judicial orders bearing forged signatures of the judges strikes at the very foundation of public trust in the judicial system, besides the rule of law. Such action constitutes a direct assault on the dignity of the institution. Such grave criminal acts cannot be treated as an ordinary or routine offence of cheating or cyber crime,” said the Justice Kant-led Bench, emphasising the need for coordinated efforts between central and state police agencies to unearth the full extent of the operation involving forged judicial documents.
Issuing notices to the Centre, the CBI, and the Haryana government, the Supreme Court also directed the Haryana Police and the SP, Cyber Crime, Ambala, to file a status report on the investigation conducted so far.
