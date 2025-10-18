'Ban Pakistan From All ICC Events': Furious Netizens Demand After Afghanistan Cricketers Killed In Paktika Air Strikes

Furious reactions are pouring in from across Afghanistan and cricketing communities worldwide after three young Afghan cricketers were killed in airstrikes conducted by Pakistan in Paktika province on early Saturday morning. Social media platforms are flooded with calls to“Ban Pakistan from all ICC events,” as grief and anger sweep through the nation.

#Pakistan should be thrown out of @ICC.A state sponsor of radical Islamist terror is now a gun for hire for the US to get #Bagram air base killing innocents in #Afghanistan & its own pro Palestine protesters so brutally & indiscriminately in Lahore & Muridke.* Pak is a disgrace GAURAV C SAWANT (@gauravcsawant) October 18, 2025

The International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) condemns in the strongest terms the killing of members of a local Afghan cricket team in a bombardment by the Pakistani military. This attack on a civilian target constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law and...

- International Human Rights Foundation (@IHRF_English) October 17, 2025

Tragic Loss of Young Talent

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed the deaths of Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, all promising players from Urgun District. They were returning from a friendly match in Sharana, the provincial capital, when the attack occurred. Five civilians were killed and seven others were injured.

“In this heartbreaking incident, three players (Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon) alongside 5 other fellow countrymen from Urgun District were martyred, and seven others were injured. The players had earlier traveled to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to participate in a friendly cricket match. After returning home to Urgun, they were targeted during a gathering,” wrote ACB in a statement.

“The ACB considers this a great loss for Afghanistan's sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family. The ACB also extends its deepest condolences and solidarity to the bereaved families of the martyrs and to the people of Paktika Province,” the statement added.

Statement of CondolenceThe Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime... twitter/YkenImtuVR

- Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 17, 2025

Withdrawal from Tri-Nation Series

In response to the tragedy, Afghanistan has decided to pull out of the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I series scheduled in Pakistan's Rawalpindi and Lahore from November 17 to 29, which also involved Sri Lanka.

“In response of this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan, scheduled to be played in late November,” the ACB statement added.

Social Media Outrage

Netizens have taken to social media, demanding that the International Cricket Council (ICC) take strong action against Pakistan. Many users highlighted the human cost of the ongoing cross-border tensions, sharing emotional tributes and videos of the young players in local matches, painting a picture of dreams cut short.

Imagine young men and women going out to play. Imagine they don't return and get killed by bombs. That's our world now. Killing of innocent Afghan cricketers should be enough to ban Pakistan from international sport. My piece for ⁦@moneycontrolcom⁩ Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 18, 2025

We don't want to play cricket with terrorists Pakistan right now!#AfghanistanAndPakistan

- Harshit Rana (@RarshitHana) October 17, 2025

