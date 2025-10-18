'Dangal' Actress Zaira Wasim Gets Married Shares FIRST Photos From Her Nikaah Ceremony

The 24-year-old shared glimpses from her nikaah ceremony on Instagram, marking the beginning of a deeply personal and spiritual chapter in her life.

Zaira Wasim Gets Married

In the photographs, Zaira is seen signing her nikaah nama in a simple and serene setting. Another picture shows her and her husband standing side by side, their backs turned to the camera as they gaze up at the moon - a poetic moment that reflects peace and togetherness. The understated charm of the images mirrors the actress's quiet and private life since stepping away from the film industry.

Internet Reacts to Her Wedding Pictures

Soon after Zaira shared the pictures, fans and well-wishers flooded the comment section with messages of love and blessings. Many praised her for her courage and faith, calling her journey inspirational. Admirers expressed that her decision to prioritize her spiritual path over fame reflected rare strength, while others wished her a blessed and enduring marriage filled with love, understanding, and divine grace.

Zaira Wasim's Journey in Cinema

Zaira gained fame in 2016 for her portrayal of the young wrestler Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan's Dangal, a performance that earned her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. She followed it with Secret Superstar (2017), where she played a musically gifted teenager, and later appeared in The Sky Is Pink (2019) alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar.

However, in June 2019, at the height of her success, Zaira announced her decision to step away from acting, citing her faith as the guiding reason. In a heartfelt post, she shared that her career was affecting her spiritual connection and that she no longer felt at peace pursuing it.

Her announcement stirred widespread discussion across the country. While many admired her conviction and respect for personal belief, others debated her choice as a loss for Indian cinema and a retreat from artistic expression.