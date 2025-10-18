Inside Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's Luxurious Life: From Luxe Cars To Stunning Mansions

Television actress Ankita Lokhande and entrepreneur husband Vicky Jain live a life of luxury, enjoying lavish homes, stylish interiors, a private Maldives villa, and a stunning collection of cars, reflecting their glamorous lifestyle.

Television actress Ankita Lokhande and her entrepreneur husband Vicky Jain are one of India's most glamorous couples. Known for their lavish lifestyle, they own multiple properties, luxury cars, and enjoy a life of comfort and opulence. Their combined net worth is estimated around ₹130 crore, making them a power couple in the entertainment and business world.

Ankita and Vicky's primary residence is an 8-bedroom sea-facing penthouse on the 19th floor of a premium building in Mumbai. Nicknamed“The White House” due to its elegant white interiors, the apartment is worth around ₹50 crore. Every corner reflects sophistication, and the 19th floor holds personal significance for Ankita, aligning with her birthdate and initial“A.”

In addition to their Mumbai home, the couple owns a grand mansion in Bilaspur, designed with royal elegance. The mansion features a spacious living room, luxurious bedrooms, a designer dining area, and a lush backyard, creating a perfect blend of modern comfort and regal charm. This property reflects their taste for elegance and fine living.

Vicky Jain, Managing Director of Mahavir Inspire Group, earns through coal mining, diamond businesses, and reality TV appearances. His net worth is estimated between ₹100–130 crore.

Ankita Lokhande has made her wealth through TV serials, movies, brand endorsements, and reality shows, with an estimated net worth of ₹30–40 crore. Together, their assets and income make them one of India's richest celebrity couples.

The couple enjoys an impressive collection of luxury cars, including a Porsche 718 Boxster priced between ₹1.48–2.74 crore. Vicky is also known for extravagant purchases, like a 24-carat gold-plated iPhone, showcasing their penchant for high-end and exclusive items.

Adding to their luxurious lifestyle, Vicky gifted Ankita a private villa in the Maldives worth around ₹50 crore. The villa provides them a serene escape, blending privacy with luxury, and perfectly complements their high-profile lifestyle.

Ankita and Vicky frequently share glimpses of their lifestyle on social media, from their homes to vacations, giving fans a peek into their opulent life. Their public appearances and online presence further cement their image as one of India's most affluent and stylish couples.