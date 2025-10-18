Dhanteras 2025: Why Buying A Broom On THIS Day Is Believed To Bring Luck

Discover why buying a broom on Dhanteras 2025 is considered auspicious. This tradition is believed to invite prosperity and good fortune, while Dhanteras Puja Muhurat timings help you seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

Dhanteras, the first day of the five-day Diwali festival, is known for its rituals focused on wealth, prosperity, and cleanliness. While gold, silver, and utensils are commonly purchased, brooms are also bought in many households, and this practice carries both practical and symbolic significance.

In Indian tradition, a broom represents cleanliness, which is not just physical but also spiritual. Cleaning the home before Diwali is believed to remove negative energy, bad luck, and misfortune, making space for prosperity and positive vibes. Buying a broom on Dhanteras is a reminder to maintain this energy all year round.

Many people believe that a new broom attracts wealth and good fortune. On Dhanteras, purchasing household items, including brooms, is thought to invite Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, into the home. A clean house is considered a magnet for prosperity, making the broom an auspicious purchase.

Apart from spiritual beliefs, buying a new broom just before Diwali ensures the house is thoroughly cleaned for the festival. It symbolizes starting fresh, sweeping away old dirt and negative energy, and welcoming joy, wealth, and health.

This practice is deeply rooted in Indian culture. In rural and urban areas alike, people perform a ritualistic cleaning, often sweeping their homes with a new broom and then storing it for daily use. It's a simple yet meaningful way to connect tradition with daily life.