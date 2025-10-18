Trump Lauds Zelensky's 'Stylish' Jacket At White House, Says 'Hope People Notice'
During their lunch in the Cabinet Room, Trump praised Zelensky's outfit, joking: "I think he looks beautiful in this jacket, yes, beautiful, I hope people notice. It's good, it's actually very stylish, I like it."
The fashion shift marks a departure from Zelensky's standard military-inspired attire, which he has largely worn since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.Also Read | Zelensky 'not happy' with Kremlin envoy's 'Putin-Trump tunnel' proposal Not the first time Zelensky adjusted his look
This is not the first time Zelensk has adjusted his look for Trump. In August, he wore a black formal jacket, shirt, and trousers for a meeting with the US President and European officials, receiving a nod of approval.
"You look fabulous in that suit," conservative reporter Brian Glenn told Zelensky, the same journalist who had previously criticised him for his attire in February. "I said the same thing," Trump added, referring to Glenn.
Their first meeting in February had been less cordial. Zelensky's black polo and military-style trousers reportedly irked Trump and other officials, with some seeing it as a sign of disrespect. Trump had sarcastically remarked, "all dressed up today" upon seeing the Ukrainian leader.Also Read | Zelensky ditches suit again, meets Donald Trump at White House in black jacket Zelensky's vow and signature jacket
Zelensky explained he had vowed to wear his military clothes until peace returned to Ukraine. His black jacket, designed by Kyiv-based Viktor Anisimov, first appeared at Pope Francis's funeral in April and has since been worn at meetings with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and at the NATO summit in The Hague.
The White House meeting took place a day after Trump held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the war in Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment