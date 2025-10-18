Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Over 70 Terrorists Killed As Pakistan Airstrikes Afghan Border Areas: Pakistani Army

2025-10-18 01:06:38
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (NNN-APP) – Over 70 terrorists were killed, after Pakistan conducted aerial strikes against a faction of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), in the border areas of Afghanistan, security sources said.

The precision strikes against terrorists of a faction of TTP were undertaken at the border areas of North Waziristan and South Waziristan districts of Pakistan, on the basis of confirmed intelligence, sources said, today.

During the strikes, more than 70 terrorists, including their leadership, have been killed, said the sources, adding that, despite the ceasefire, TTP terrorists launched multiple attacks in several areas of Pakistan.

Yesterday, the terrorists also launched a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device attack in North Waziristan, in which one soldier lost his life and several others were injured.

In the last 48 hours, terrorists launched multiple attacks on Pakistan from Afghanistan, or infiltrated into Pakistan to carry out terror attacks, said security sources.– NNN-APP

