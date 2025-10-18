Zelensky On Long-Range Strikes Against Russia: U.S. Does Not Want Escalation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian leader said this at a press briefing following the talks at the White House, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We spoke about long-range [systems]. I don't want to make any statements right now. We decided that we don't speak about it. The United States does not want an escalation," Zelensky said, adding that so any related questions will remain unanswered.

Trump urges Ukraine, Russia to 'stop where they are,' make a deal

At the same time, Zelensky confirmed that the U.S. also needs its Tomahawk missiles.

"President [Trump] said that 'we have to understand, because we need them as well.' That's the position of Americans for today. But nobody cancelled this dialogue, this topic. We have to work on it more," he added.

Following his call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Thursday, Donald Trump said that the United States has many Tomahawk missiles but cannot allow its own stockpiles to be depleted.

Earlier, Trump stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces planned to launch a counteroffensive and said he would discuss that, as well as the possible transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, with Zelensky.

