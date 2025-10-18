Zelensky Names Key Topics Of Talks With Trump: Air Defense, Long-Range Weapons, Meeting In Budapest
"We spoke about air defense. This is very important, because even as we speak, numerous drones are being used to attack [Ukrsine]," Zelensky said.
According to him, the discussion also touched on potential joint production of drones.
He added that the White House talks also covered the possible meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Budapest.
"We also talked about Budapest, and President [Trump] shared with me details of his dialogue with the Russian side. We understand all the signals coming from Russia - they are not new. We count on President Trump's pressure to help stop this war," Zelensky said.Read also: Zelensky on long-range strikes against Russia: U.S. does not want escalation
As reported, during the same briefing, Zelensky stated that the issue of Tomahawk missile supplies had been raised during his meeting with Trump. According to him, the United States wants to avoid escalation, so he would not comment on possible deliveries of these missiles to Ukraine.
