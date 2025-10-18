403
Bolt.Earth And Atul Greentech Private Limited To Launch Nationwide Home Charging Program In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 16th October 2025: Bolt, India's largest EV charging network, has announced a strategic partnership with Atul Greentech Private Limited, a global leader in EV three-wheeler vehicle manufacturing, to redefine the electric vehicle (EV) ownership experience across the country. The collaboration introduces a first-of-its-kind nationwide Home Charging Program, making professionally installed home chargers a standard feature with every EV purchase. This initiative also includes comprehensive customer education programs to promote safe, efficient charging practices, addressing two of the most pressing challenges in India's EV adoption journey: reliable access to charging and consumer confidence.
"While India's public charging network has expanded five-fold since FY22, access and convenience remain the biggest hurdles for EV owners," said Mr. Divya Chandra, MD, Atul Greentech Private Limited. "Through this partnership with Bolt, we are reimagining the EV experience, bringing charging home, where it belongs. Our goal is to make owning and charging an EV as effortless, intuitive, and dependable as any other part of daily life. This is a decisive step toward mainstreaming electric mobility in India."
The rollout will unfold in stages over the next three years. Phase one will focus on strategic planning and process alignment between the two companies. Phase two will see nationwide deployment of home charging points alongside customer education initiatives, supported by joint branding and awareness campaigns. And the final phase will be about performance optimization and expansions into smart charging solutions, renewable energy integrations, and advanced EV maintenance services.
Bolt brings proven scale and technical expertise to the collaboration, with over 1,00,000 chargers deployed across 1,800+ cities.
"We've now deployed over 1,00,000 EV chargers across 1,800+ towns and cities, bringing us much closer to charging ubiquity," said S Raghav Bharadwaj, CEO and Founder, Bolt. "With this collaboration, we're working to make EV charging as routine and reliable as plugging in your phone," he adds.
Under the agreement, Bolt will manage installation, uptime, and maintenance of chargers along with providing technical solutions, real-time data, and billing support. Atul Greentech will integrate the program into its dealership network, drive awareness and ensure warranty coverage is linked to the safe use of approved home chargers.
The partnership also opens door for expansion into new services, including renewable-powered charging, predictive maintenance, and expansion into new geographies. Together Bolt and Atul Greentech are building a more accessible, resilient and user-friendly EV ecosystem and accelerating India's electric mobility transition.
About Bolt:
Bolt is India's largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network, with more than 100,000 chargers deployed across 1,800+ cities, serving a wide base of EV users. Founded in 2017, the company evolved from building connected IoT solutions to creating a fully integrated EV ecosystem that combines hardware, software, and services under one roof. Its open network supports 2-, 3-, and 4-wheelers with both standard and fast-charging options, powered by the Bolt mobile app that enables a seamless scan-pay-charge experience and allows charger owners to generate passive income. Backed by collaborations with leading OEMs and ecosystem partners and supported by its proprietary Charger Management System (CMS), Bolt is positioned at the forefront of building smarter, sustainable, and connected mobility solutions in India and beyond.
About Atul Greentech:
Atul Greentech Private Limited, an initiative by Atul Auto Limited, embodies a 30-year legacy as a leading three-wheeler manufacturer. Incorporated on January 28, 2020, Atul Greentech specializes in the production of electric three-wheelers. With a strong foundation in innovation and sustainability, the company is also backed by prominent investor Vijay Kedia, further strengthening its position in the electric vehicle market.
