Arjun Bijlani Sheds Light On His Plans To Enter The 'Bigg Boss House'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Oct 18 (IANS) A popular name in the television industry, Arjun Bijlani has clinched the winner's trophy of Ashneer Grover's show“Rise and Fall.” During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Arjun revealed if he plans to enter the "Bigg Boss" house anytime soon.

Speaking to IANS, the 'Laughter Chefs' contestant shared that he desires to go with the flow.

He said, "I take each day as it comes. It is time for Diwali right now, so I just plan to celebrate. Now, Bigg Boss will come next year, we will see then."

In the meantime, talking about winning“Rise and Fall,” Arjun said in a statement,“Rise and Fall proved that every fall is just a step toward rising stronger. This journey was anything but easy - each day brought a new challenge, a new lesson, and a new reason to keep going. The twists, the tension, the friendships, and the rivalries tested me in ways I never imagined. Winning feels surreal. I want to thank each player who's been a part of Rise and Fall. Thank you, thank you so much, and a special thanks to Aarush and Arbaz, who both took my name to be the winner. I think without them, this wouldn't have been possible.”

While interacting with IANS, Arjun also opened up about how he maintained his mental balance while participating in the intense reality show.

He gave an insight into the strategies he used to stay calm and focused amidst the high-pressure challenges during the show.

When asked how he maintained his mental balance, Arjun revealed,“I had a photo of Neha and Ayaan with me, and I used to draw strength from that. I also have deep faith in Lord Ganesha. Every morning, I would wake up early and take His name, reminding myself not to do anything I might regret later. And today, I can proudly say that I came out of that tower as the winner with no regrets at all.”