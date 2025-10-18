Sidharth Malhotra Pushes Fitness Limits With Intense Calisthenics Moves

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Actor Sidharth Malhotra has redefined fitness goals once again as he showcased his strength by performing a challenging calisthenics move.

Sidharth on Saturday took to his Instagram, where he shared a video of himself from the gym, where he performed an advanced calisthenics move that spotlighted his core and upper body strength. The actor in the video is seen holding onto a horizontal bar, maintaining a horizontal plank position mid-air.

For the caption, he wrote: "One day at a time, pushing new limits everyday #SidFit.”

Actor Sonu Sood took to the comment section and dropped a heart and high ten emoji.

On the acting front, Sidharth was last seen in Param Sundari alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film told the story of Param, a North Indian boy from Delhi, who searches for his soulmate through an AI app, which leads him to Sundari, a South Indian girl from Kerala.

The actor will next be seen in VVAN: Force of the Forrest' alongside Tamannaah Bhatia. The upcoming movie, which promises thrilling action and a gripping storyline, is set to release in theatres on May 15, 2026.

Set amidst the enchanting landscapes of Central India, VVAN will take viewers on an exhilarating adventure through wild forests, age-old legends, and secret temples. Filmed amidst authentic forest landscapes, the movie promises to deliver a rich and immersive visual journey.

Directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar and produced by Ekta Kapoor,“VVAN” is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with The Viral Fever (TVF).

On the personal front, the actor along with his wife Kiara Advani welcomed their daughter in July. Sidharth took to Instagram, where he shared an announcement post in pink from his and Kiara's behalf.

The post read:“Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH”

For the caption, Sidharth dropped a heart, namaste and evil eye emoji.

The couple tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in February 2023 after dating for several years. While the two prefer to keep their personal lives lowkey, they make sure to surprise their fans with their occasional PDA on social media. Prior to this, the actress had shared a heartwarming moment on social media as she played with adorable puppies, radiating joy and excitement.