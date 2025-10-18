403
Ganesh Daimari Honoured With 12Th Karmayogi Award 2025 For Uniting And Empowering The Bodo Community
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 17, 2025: My Home India conferred the 12th Karmayogi Award 2025 on Ganesh Daimari Ji, General Secretary of the All Bathou Mahasabha, at a ceremony held at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, on Friday, 17th Oct. The award was presented in recognition of his work in uniting and strengthening the Bodo community across India, Nepal and Bhutan, and for promoting the Bathou faith through education, cultural revival and social reform.
The award was presented by Shri Ramlal Ji, Akhil Bharatiya Sampark Pramukh, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in the presence of Shri Durgadas Uike Ji, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, and Shri Sunil Deodhar Ji, Founder of My Home India and former National Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Shri Baldev Raj Sachdeva, President of My Home India (Delhi NCR), presided over the ceremony. Daimari Ji received a cash award of INR 1 lakh and a citation.
Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sunil Deodhar, Founder of My Home India, said, "Ganesh Daimari embodies the true spirit of a Karmayogi. His work reflects an unwavering faith in India's cultural roots, and his efforts have given new strength to the Bodo community. My Home India is proud to honour individuals from all walks of life who dedicate their lives to protecting, preserving, and nurturing their traditional religion and culture, and to strengthening the roots of Bharatiya Rashtravad in North East India".
He further added, "Under PM Modi's leadership, the nation is witnessing a renewed recognition of tribal heritage and pride. The celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh stands as a testament to this commitment, inspiring countless individuals and communities to reconnect with their roots and contribute to the nation's cultural resurgence."
Shri Ramlal, Chief Guest and Akhil Bharatiya Sampark Pramukh of RSS, said, "Our country's strength lies in those who work quietly to preserve our spiritual and cultural heritage. Shri Ganesh Daimari's contribution reminds us that India's unity is rooted in its diversity and faith."
Addressing the gathering, Shri Durgadas Uike, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, said, "The work being done by leaders like Ganesh Daimari shows how community-led initiatives can bring real change. His dedication to both education and cultural revival is an inspiration for tribal and rural societies across India. In the history of independent India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can truly be regarded as a messiah for the Janjatiya community, as the government has brought unprecedented focus, respect and resources to tribal welfare and empowerment."
Expressing gratitude, Ganesh Daimari said, "This award belongs to the Bodo community and to every person who continues to keep our traditions alive. My Home India has given me strength to continue this journey with greater resolve."
The Karmayogi Award, instituted by My Home India, honours individuals who exemplify selfless service and commitment to national development. Inspired by the vision of Swami Vivekananda, the award celebrates those who contribute towards building a more united and spiritually enriched India.
About My Home India:
My Home India is a national voluntary organisation, working since 2005 to promote national integration and youth empowerment, with a special focus on students and communities of North-East India and other neglected regions of our country, such as Janajatiya hills, forest areas, and remote border regions. It serves as a vital bridge between the North-East with every other Bharatiya, fostering understanding, tolerance, oneness, brotherhood, unity, and cultural harmony.
Key initiatives include 'Sapno Se Apno Tak', which has reunited over 3,800 children - separated due to various circumstances - with their families (including child trafficking and child labour) and 'Rashtrawad Par Manthan', a platform that fosters inclusive and responsible nationalism among the youth.
Through its North-East Helpline, the organisation has supported over 5 lakh beneficiaries, providing timely assistance in matters such as safety, legal aid, and medical emergencies. It also extends consistent support to North-Eastern students in metro cities, ensuring they feel secure, connected, and valued.
Events like NESt. Fest and cultural exchanges continue to celebrate India's diversity which has come out from interim unity while nurturing the national belonging. With a strong volunteer network and a mission rooted in service, My Home India remains committed to build a united and empowered Bharat.
