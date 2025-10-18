'NO Rallies': Strict Restrictions On Loudspeakers, Provocative Speeches Imposed In Kargil With 'Immediate Effect'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Restrictions have been imposed in Kargil Town following concerns over potential disturbances to public order, according to an official release citing the Senior Superintendent of Police.

necessary to implement preventive measures to maintain peace and public safety.

What did the order say?

Exercising powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the following prohibitory orders have been enforced with immediate effect:

Ban on Unlawful Processions and Rallies: All unauthorised processions, rallies, public marches, or demonstrations are strictly prohibited within Kargil Town limits.

Official release,

Restriction on Loudspeakers: The use of loudspeakers, sound systems, or vehicle-mounted public address systems is not permitted without prior written approval from the competent authority.

Prohibition on Provocative Statements: Individuals are barred from making public statements, oral, written, or via social or electronic media, that could incite enmity, disturb public peace, or lead to a breach of law and order.

Ban on Unlawful Assemblies: Gatherings of five or more people for purposes that may disrupt public peace and tranquillity are strictly forbidden within the town's jurisdiction.