Dhanteras 2025: 10 Richest South Indian Actors Check Net Worth

Dhanteras 2025: On this special day, we're spilling the tea on the richest stars in the South film industry. In fact, the wealth of just two of these stars could fund ten movies with a 500 crore budget

Nagarjuna is the richest actor among South film stars. According to reports, he owns assets worth 3010 crores. He was seen in the film Coolie, which was released this year.

Chiranjeevi is second on the list of the richest stars in the South industry. As per reports, he has assets worth 1650 crores. He is still active in films.

Superstar Ram Charan is also on the list of the richest stars. He has assets worth 1370 crores. For the record, his upcoming film is Pedi, which he is currently shooting.

Jr. NTR also owns assets worth crores. According to reports, he is the owner of 571 crores. NTR is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Dragon.

Talking about Allu Arjun's assets, he has property worth 460 crores. He is working on his upcoming film AA22xA6. He will be seen in 4 roles in it.

Kamal Haasan is also on the list of the richest in the South. According to reports, he has assets worth 450 crores. Kamal is also working on his upcoming films.

Thalapathy Vijay is also on the list of rich South stars. According to reports, he owns assets worth 450 crores. Vijay is busy shooting his upcoming film, Jan Nayagan.

Speaking of Rajinikanth's assets, he has property worth 430 crores. His film Coolie, released this year, created a huge buzz at the box office.

South superstar Mahesh Babu is 9th on the rich list. He has assets worth 273 crores. Currently, Mahesh is shooting for director Rajamouli's untitled film.

Prabhas is also on the list of rich South stars. However, he is at the 10th position. He has property worth 241 crores. He is currently working on his 2-3 upcoming films.