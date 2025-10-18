Dhanteras 2025: 6 Richest Celeb Couples In TV Industry Check Their Net Worth
Dhanteras 2025: The festival of Dhanteras is being celebrated worldwide on October 18. So, let's get to know about the richest couples on TV. Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain to Hina Khan- Rocky Jaiswal; Check the celebs here
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of TV's most popular and richest couples. Vicky is a businessman, and Ankita earns a lot from acting. Their combined net worth is ₹125-130 crore.
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa both earn a lot. Their biggest source of income is YouTube. Their total net worth is approximately ₹50 crore.
Popular television couple Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal have assets worth crores. Their total net worth is about ₹60 crore.
Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are also on this list. According to media reports, the total net worth of Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta is approximately ₹151.81 crore.
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are a top couple. Besides acting, they earn well from YouTube. Rubina's net worth is about ₹30-31 crore, and Abhinav's is around ₹15-20 crore.
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar both earn in crores. Gauahar Khan is an actress, and Zaid Darbar creates music videos.
