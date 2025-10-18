AR Rahman Changed His Name: Here's Why A Hindu Astrologer Is Responsible

AR Rahman Muslim Conversion: A.R. Rahman's real name was Dileep Kumar. After his father's death and financial struggles, he converted to Islam and changed his name. A Hindu astrologer suggested a name for him

A.R. Rahman's story of changing his religion and name is just like a movie. He recently shared his journey from Dileep Kumar to Rahman in an interview with Dawn.

Rahman revealed that he was actually born as Dileep Kumar. After his father's death and severe financial hardship, he converted from Hinduism to Islam.

Rahman said,“The truth is, I never liked my name. No disrespect to the great actor Dilip Kumar! Actually, my name just didn't match my own image.”

Rahman added, "Shortly before starting my journey on the path of Sufism, we went to an astrologer to show my younger sister's horoscope because my mother wanted to get her married. It was around the same time I was excited to change my name. The astrologer looked at me and said, 'This boy is very special.'"

This astrologer suggested two names to me: Abdul Rahman and Abdul Rahim. It was hard to guess which one was better at the time. However, "I instantly liked the name Rahman.

A Hindu astrologer gave me my Muslim name. Then my mother felt I should add Allahrakha to my name, and that's how I became Allahrakha Rahman."

Previously, in an interview with NDTV Good Times, AR Rahman mentioned that he once felt "humiliated" due to his weak grasp of Hindi, especially when he read poor translations of his Tamil songs. This inspired him to master the language.

The music for Danny Boyle's film Slumdog Millionaire (2008), especially the song "Jai Ho," established AR Rahman on the global stage. After that, he received prestigious awards from all over the world.