Waiting For 'De De Pyaar De 2'? Watch THESE 5 Top Rom-Coms Of Ajay Devgn On OTT

Ajay Devgn's romantic-comedy film 'De De Pyaar De 2' is set to release in theaters on November 14. So, let's find out about Ajay Devgn's best romantic-comedy films before this movie's release

Released in 2019, the film 'De De Pyaar De' starred Ajay Devgn along with Rakul Preet and Tabu. You can watch this fun movie on JioHotstar.

Ajay Devgn's film 'Son of Sardaar' was released in 2012. People really appreciated Ajay's comic timing in it. You can watch this Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha film on Jio Hotstar.

Released in 2008, the film 'U Me Aur Hum' featured Ajay Devgn and Kajol in lead roles. You can watch this movie on Amazon Prime.

Released in 1998, 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' was a romantic comedy film. It starred Ajay Devgn along with Kajol in the lead role. You can enjoy this movie on Prime Video.

Ajay Devgn's film 'Ishq', released in 1997, was well-loved by the audience. In this film, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Kajol appear together. You can watch it on OTT platforms JioCinema and Prime Video.