AUS Vs IND: What To Expect From Team India's Outing In The ODI Series Against Australia?

Team India heads to Australia for a key ODI series, with Shubman Gill's captaincy debut, Rohit Sharma and Virat returning, and a new-look pace attack. The series will test India's depth, balance, and adaptability in Australian conditions.

Team India will lock horns with Australia in the upcoming ODI series, with the opening match to take place at Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19. This will be the first face-off between two cricketing rivals since the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal in Dubai in March this year.

The Men in Blue have had fierce rivalries with the reigning world champions for several decades, and this series is expected to renew their high-intensity contests, strategic battles, and individual brilliance as both will look to assert dominance in the format. The focus will be on Team India, who are touring Down Under for the first time since the 1-3 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series defeat in January this year.

On that note, let's take a look at five things to expect from India's outing in the Australia ODI series.

Indian batting stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, are set to make a comeback to international cricket when they feature in the first ODI of the three-match series in Perth. Having last donned an Indian jersey in the Champions Trophy 2025 Final in March and retired from Tests in May, Rohit and Kohli will solely focus on ODIs and aim to contribute to India's success in the ODI series against the strong Australian side.

Indian batting legends are expected to make their final appearances in Australia, in what is known as the farewell tour Down Under, as they will bid adieu to Australian crowds by leaving a lasting impression on the series with their experience, skill, and match-winning performances. Moreover, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's performances are expected to be closely monitored by the selectors to determine whether they fit in for long-term ODI plans in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup.

Shubman Gill will assume his ODI captaincy in India's opening match of the series against Australia in Perth. The ODI captaincy was passed on by Rohit Sharma, who was removed from the leadership duties as the selectors wanted to give more time and opportunity to Gill to build his team around in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup. The 26-year-old will look to replicate his successful Test captaincy debut against England earlier this year.

However, leading India in ODIs presents a unique challenge to Shubman Gill as he steps into the role vacated by Rohit Sharma. Gill is already part of the leadership group as he was the ODI vice-captain in the England series and the Champions Trophy 2025, and is currently serving as T20I vice-captain. With Rohit and Kohli in the dressing room, Shubman Gill is expected to be mentored by former India captains, and their presence is expected to bolster Gill's leadership journey during this pivotal phase.

The middle-order batters are expected to have a huge role to play in the ODI series against Australia. Shreyas Iyer is expected to lead India's middle-order line-up alongside KL Rahul and Axar Patel. Iyer has returned to the India squad after a six-month hiatus, with his last appearance in the Champions Trophy 2025 final. KL Rahul is also expected to pivotal role in the middle-order, alongside his wicketkeeping duties.

Axar Patel, known for his all-round skills, will look to add necessary balance in the middle order, contributing with the bat and ball. Nitish Kumar Reddy, who is likely to make his ODI debut as a seam bowling all-rounder, will hope to contribute crucial runs in the lower order while complementing India's bowling attack.

Kuldeep Yadav is expected to lead the spin bowling attack in the upcoming ODI series against Australia. The 30-year-old is in red-hot form, as he was the highest wicket-taker in the Asia Cup 2025, with 17 wickets, and picked 12 wickets, including a 5-wicket haul, in the two-match Test series against West Indies.

Kuldeep is a reliable specialist white-ball spinner and is less likely to sit out any matches, as he is expected to pose a serious threat to Australia's middle-order with his variations and wicket-taking ability. Since India is likely to go with a three-pace attack given Australia's pitch conditions, Kuldeep Yadav is expected to be the lone spin bowling specialist, tasked with controlling the middle overs and taking key wickets.

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj is expected to shoulder the responsibility of leading India's pace bowling attack in the ODI series against Australia. He has a huge role to play in the pace bowling attack, given his seniority and experience in the format.

Siraj has made his return to the ODI setup after over a year and was not picked for the England ODI series and the Champions Trophy this year. With the selectors are planning for the 2027 World Cup from the Australia ODI series onwards, Siraj will hope to make a strong impact with his performance Down Under. He is likely to have Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana as fast bowling partners in the series.