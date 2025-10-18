Dhanteras 2025: What To Buy According To Your Zodiac Sign For Lakshmi's Blessings

Discover what to buy on Dhanteras 2025 according to your zodiac sign to attract Goddess Lakshmi's blessings. Instead of just gold or silver, choose items aligned with your Rashi for prosperity, good luck, and financial growth this festive season.

Before Diwali, we celebrate Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the five-day festival. It is traditionally believed that buying gold or silver on this day invites the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Let's explore what to buy according to your zodiac sign.

Aries natives should buy bronze utensils or silver coins on Dhanteras. This brings Lakshmi's grace, improves finances, and boosts positive energy.

On Dhanteras, Taurus natives should buy gold or diamond jewelry. Purchasing these items is said to increase their luck and strengthen their financial situation.

Gemini natives should buy a bronze vessel or an emerald on Dhanteras. This brings mental peace, success in business, and increases their wealth.

It's very auspicious for Cancer natives to buy idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Ganesha on Dhanteras, even clay ones. This brings happiness, peace, and good fortune home.

It's very auspicious for Leos to buy gold jewelry on Dhanteras. By buying these, you may see positive changes in your life and receive special blessings from Goddess Lakshmi.

This Dhanteras, it's good for Virgos to buy bronze utensils or puja items. Purchasing these can lead to improved health and a reduction in financial problems.

Libras should buy gold earrings or silver idols of deities on this holy day. This brings sweetness to their married life and you will achieve financial prosperity.

It's auspicious for Scorpios to buy household items like brooms, utensils, or decor. This removes negative energy from the home and increases good fortune.

This Dhanteras, Sagittarius natives should buy home decor, gold jewelry, or bronze utensils. This will increase enthusiasm, happiness, and prosperity in their home.

Capricorn natives should buy brass utensils on Dhanteras. These items are considered very sacred and buying them is said to increase their happiness.

This Dhanteras, it's auspicious for Aquarius natives to buy silver jewelry and copper utensils. This not only improves health but also brings good financial opportunities.

This Dhanteras, it's very auspicious for Pisces to buy gold/silver jewelry or a vehicle. This increases wealth and luck, bringing good opportunities for progress in life.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.