Roop Chaudas 2025: Take Abhyang Snan At This Auspicious Time For Everlasting Beauty

Roop Chaudas 2025: The auspicious time for Abhyang Snan on Roop Chaudas 2025 will be from 5:13 AM to 6:25 AM on October 20. Learn about the significance, worship method, and special yogas of Roop Chaudas

In Hindu tradition, the 14th day of the dark fortnight in Kartik is Roop Chaudas. This year, it's on Oct 19, 2025. Let's explore the Abhyang Snan ritual and its religious significance.

Roop Chaturdashi is on the 14th day of Kartik's dark fortnight. The tithi is Oct 19, 1:51 PM to Oct 20, 3:44 PM. The auspicious time for Abhyang Snan is Oct 20, 5:13 AM to 6:25 AM.

In 2025, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will be present all day on Roop Chaturdashi, an auspicious time for success. Amrit Siddhi Yoga is from 5:49 PM to 6:25 AM the next day.

Roop Chaudas enhances body and mind beauty. Before sunrise, apply a paste of gram flour, turmeric, and milk. After a sesame oil massage, bathe while chanting a specific mantra.

The Abhyang Snan on Roop Chaturdashi makes the body and mind healthy and beautiful. It's done before sunrise and is believed to circulate positive energy, purifying the mind.