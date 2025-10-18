Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Bay Of Bengal Depression To Bring Heavy Rain? Check

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: The fear of rain has once again gripped the people of the Telugu states. With weather conditions becoming favorable for rain, there's growing concern about the intensity of the upcoming showers

IMD Rain Alert: Winter has started, but rains persist in the Telugu states. After normal October rains, people fear heavy downpours as the Bay of Bengal conditions are turning favorable.

APSDMA reports a low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal on Oct 24. It may become a depression by Oct 26, bringing heavy rains to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Be alert.

With the northeast monsoon's arrival, moderate to heavy rains with thunder are likely in Nellore, Chittoor, and Tirupati on Saturday. Authorities advise staying away from trees.

Light rains with thunder are expected today in several districts including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam. Gusty winds of 35-55 kmph may hit the south coast.

Today in Telangana, rains with gusty winds and thunder are likely in districts like Vikarabad and Sangareddy. The Hyderabad Met Centre has issued a yellow alert for these areas.

Tomorrow, rains are expected in many Telangana districts including Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Hyderabad, as warned by the Hyderabad Met Centre.

As winter sets in, temperatures are dropping across Telangana and Hyderabad. Hayathnagar recorded 19°C, while Medak saw the state's lowest at 18.8°C. Other areas are 20-25°C.