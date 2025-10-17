Mcdonald's And Nestlé Professional Team Up To Introduce The New Triple Chocolate Kitkat Mcflurry

403
Mcdonald's And Nestlé Professional Team Up To Introduce The New Triple Chocolate Kitkat Mcflurry -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama, October 17, 2025 – Nestlé Professional and McDonald's once again surprise flavor lovers with a proposal that celebrates the power of partnerships and moments of enjoyment: the McFlurry KitKat Triple Chocolate, an innovation that combines the creaminess of McDonald's ice cream with the unique texture of the iconic KitKat, now in its new Triple Chocolate variety.
Available starting today at all 83 McDonald's restaurants nationwide, this special edition McFlurry with Triple Chocolate KitKat invites you to enjoy milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and a chocolate wafer, in an irresistible combination designed for those seeking a unique, joyful, and flavorful break.
“At Nestlé Professional, we work to create out-of-home experiences that inspire, surprise, and connect. This collaboration with McDonald's demonstrates how, when two iconic brands come together, ideas are born that transform a simple dessert into a moment to enjoy, share, and smile,” said Susana De Freitas, head of Nestlé Professional's business in Panama.
The Triple Chocolate KitKat McFlurry will be available for a limited time until January 2026, inviting everyone to take a break from their routine and enjoy something truly delicious.
Meanwhile, the new KitKat Triple Chocolate bar is available at major retailers nationwide. Because a KitKat break always tastes better... and now, with triple chocolate flavor.
