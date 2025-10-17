Illinois Governor Reports More Than $1.4M In Gambling Winnings On Tax Return - Says He Was 'Incredibly Lucky' In Las Vegas. Here's The Truth Behind It

Most people leave Las Vegas with lighter wallets and a story they'd rather forget - but Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker isn't most people. According to a disclosure from his campaign, he walked away from the blackjack table $1.4 million richer last year, and then donated every dollar to charity.

“I went on vacation with my wife, with some friends, I was incredibly lucky. You have to be to end up ahead, frankly, going to a casino anywhere,” Pritzker said in a press conference reported by CNN.“It was in Las Vegas, and I like to play cards.” (1)

But for most people, Vegas doesn't hand out seven-figure paydays - it takes them.

According to the American Gaming Association, U.S. commercial gaming revenue hit an all-time record of $71.9 billion in 2024, up 7.5% from the previous year and marking the industry's fourth-straight record-breaking run. (2)

Pritzker may have beaten the odds once, but for most gamblers, the math hasn't changed: the house still wins.



Pritzker's $1.4 million blackjack win may sound like a jackpot dream, but unlike most gamblers, he can afford to lose. The billionaire governor has long played the game for both fun and philanthropy. He even founded a charitable poker tournament in Chicago that's raised millions for the Holocaust Museum and civil rights causes.

A multi-billionaire heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune, Pritzker has poured millions into his own campaigns and the Democratic Party. He even helped bring the 2024 Democratic National Convention to his home city of Chicago.

But his good fortune comes at a time when gambling and the risks that come with it are woven more tightly into American life than ever before. Since a 2018 Supreme Court ruling struck down a federal ban on sports betting, the gambling industry has exploded. Sports wagers are now legal in 38 states and Washington, D.C., with more than half allowing bets online. Seven states also permit online casino games, and Nevada still holds the crown for poker.

That boom has turned gambling into a mainstream pastime and a growing problem. The National Council on Problem Gambling estimates that about 2.5 million U.S. adults struggle with severe gambling addiction, while millions more face significant issues. (3) Hotlines are fielding more calls, particularly from younger adults raised on the convenience of digital betting. A recent Pew Research survey found that 43% of Americans believe the spread of legalized gambling is bad for society. (4)

When billionaires play the odds, it's entertainment. For everyone else, the stakes can be life-changing.

Read more: How much cash do you plan to keep on hand after you retire? Here are 3 of the biggest reasons you'll need a substantial stash of savings in retirement

Knowing when to walk away

Pritzker isn't just playing the political long game, he's betting big on his future. The billionaire governor has positioned himself as one of the frontrunners for the 2028 Democratic nomination, leveraging his fortune, his platform and a very public clash with the second Trump administration to raise his profile on the national stage.

But when it comes to real-life bets, the stakes are much higher for everyone else. Gambling might feel like a shortcut to wealth, but statistically, it's one of the fastest ways to lose it. Before stepping foot in a casino or logging onto a betting app, decide how much money you can afford to lose and treat that as the cost of entertainment, not an investment strategy.

Never gamble with your rent, emergency savings or credit, and if you find yourself trying to win back losses, that's the cue to cash out. If you want to play the odds on your finances, do it the smart way - automate your savings, invest regularly and take advantage of employer matches or high-yield accounts. The returns might not come with flashing lights but they actually build long-term wealth and that's the kind of jackpot worth chasing.



CNN (1 ); American Gaming Association (2 ); The Harvard Gazette (3 ); Pew Research (4 )

