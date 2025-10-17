Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Has Processed Over 2 Million Drone Images And Detected More Than 36,000 Landmines And UXO With Its Battle-Tested AI Technology



Safe Pro Group's AI technology for drone-based imagery processing continues to confirm its remarkable sensing capabilities for the detection of landmines and UXO (unexploded ordnance).

The company's AI is trained on data collected by a wide range of end users, providing Safe Pro Group with diverse dataset drawn from a wide range of missions, including commercial, military, and humanitarian roles. Safe Pro Group has entered into numerous partnerships with leaders in the drone industry as the company's technology proves its reliability.

Safe Pro Group (NAS D AQ: SPAI), a technology company that offers AI-powered defense and security solutions, recently announced that the company's AI models have analyzed and processed over 2 million images and detected over 36,000 real-world landmines and UXO ( ).

The data was gathered by analyzing and surveying over 22,500 acres (more than 9,000 hectares) of land in Ukraine. The AI uses years of real-world data to rapidly identify and detect many types of small and hard-to-locate explosive threats in both images and video. It also converts raw data into maps to give...

