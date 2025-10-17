Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Cements Leading Role In Electronic Monitoring With New Contracts, Technological Advancements



The company continues to expand its role in the global electronic monitoring (“EM”) market, securing new contracts in the U.S. and Europe.

PureSecurity(TM) platform integrates GPS, RFID, and mobile-based monitoring solutions for a range of public safety programs.

EM technology for offender monitoring has demonstrated significant reductions in recidivism across international studies, underscoring its growing importance in justice reform.

SuperCom's recent win in Virginia marks its second engagement in the state since May 2025, reflecting accelerated U.S. growth.

In Germany, SuperCom secured a national contract worth approximately $7 million, replacing a long-standing provider of over two decades. The company has signed more than 30 new contracts globally since mid-2024, expanding its footprint in offender tracking and domestic violence prevention.

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured e-Government, IoT, and cybersecurity solutions, is cementing its position as a key player in the growing market for electronic monitoring (“EM”). With new contract wins across North America and Europe, the company is seeing strong adoption of its modular PureSecurity(TM) platform, which integrates GPS, RFID, and cloud-based tracking systems into one unified solution.

The expansion comes amid a broader shift in how governments and courts approach public safety and rehabilitation. Recent academic studies show that EM used for offender monitoring can significantly reduce recidivism. Research from Argentina found that electronic monitoring reduced the...

