420 With CNW - Study Uncovers Genetic Links Between Marijuana Use And Health Challenges

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Researchers from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, working alongside the genetics company 23andMe, have pinpointed specific regions in the human genome that appear to influence marijuana use.

The study findings show that cannabis use disorder is more complicated than has been thought. Marijuana businesses like Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: CGC) (TSX: WEED) are likely to interest themselves in...

