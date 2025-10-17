Investornewsbreaks Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) Unveils Izoview: A Game-Changing Platform For Next-Gen Breast Cancer Detection

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Izotropic (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) is leading a transformation in breast cancer screening with its flagship IzoView Breast CT Imaging System, a next-generation technology designed to overcome the long-standing limitations of traditional mammography. Unlike compression-based 2D imaging, IzoView delivers true 360-degree, 3D visualization without discomfort, enabling clearer detection-especially in dense breast tissue, which often obscures lesions in standard scans. With a rapid 10-second scan time, high spatial resolution surpassing MRI, and radiation levels comparable to conventional mammography, the system streamlines diagnosis while enhancing patient safety and experience. Built as a scalable platform, IzoView supports future software-driven clinical applications-from screening to treatment monitoring-maximizing ROI for healthcare providers. Its self-shielding design also eliminates the need for facility retrofits, expanding accessibility across diverse imaging environments.

To view the full article, visit

About Izotropic Corporation

More information about Izotropic can be found on its website at izocorp and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at sedarplus.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to IZOZF are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN