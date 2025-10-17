Powerbank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: 103) Advances New 6.9 MW Solar Project In New York's Capital District



The renewable energy company has signed a lease agreement for a 6.9 MW DC ground-mounted solar project in New York's Capital District.

The project, known as NY-Crawford Rd, is expected to qualify for incentives under the NYSERDA NY-Sun Program, and, once operational, it will supply enough clean energy to power approximately 800 homes.

The company has already begun the interconnection application and preliminary screening analysis, marking the first stage of development. PowerBank brings experience from over 100 MW of completed projects and a development pipeline exceeding 1 GW, contributing to New York's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goal of 6 GW of solar capacity by 2025.

PowerBank (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: 103), a premier developer and owner of renewable and clean energy projects, specializing in distributed and community solar initiatives throughout Canada and the U.S., has announced progress on a new 6.9-megawatt (“MW”) direct current (“DC”) solar project in New York's Capital District. The initiative, called the NY-Crawford Rd Project, represents another step in the company's ongoing strategy to expand its footprint in distributed and community solar infrastructure across North America ( ).

According to PowerBank's announcement, the lease agreement for the project site has been finalized. The company has initiated the interconnection process, which includes a preliminary screening analysis to assess grid capacity and technical feasibility. Once approval is granted, PowerBank plans to move...

