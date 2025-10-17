Miningnewsbreaks Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) Poised For Dual Value Creation From Market Demand, Domestic Policy
About Trilogy Metals Inc.
Trilogy Metals is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50% interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100% interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in northwestern Alaska. On Dec. 19, 2019, South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District, which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits, which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 190,929 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy's vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer while protecting and respecting subsistence livelihoods.
