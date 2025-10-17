Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al Hammadi Meets State Secretary Of Federal Foreign Office Of Germany


2025-10-17 11:41:43
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Ahmed bin Hassan al-Hammadi met in Berlin with State Secretary of the Federal Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany, Dr Geza Andreas von Geyr. During the meeting, they discussed co-operation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest.
The meeting was attended by ambassador of the State of Qatar to Germany, Abdullah bin Ibrahim al-Hamar and the accompanying delegation.

