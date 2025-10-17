403
Haidan Storms To Victory In Gold Round At Hathab
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mohammed Saeed Haidan clinched victory in the 140cm Gold Round of the fourth leg of the ninth edition of the Qatar Equestrian Tour – Longines Hathab – held at the Qatar Equestrian Federation's outdoor arena. The event is organised by the Qatar Equestrian Federation in partnership with Al Shaqab, a member of Qatar Foundation. Riding Quick Bell, Haidan clocked a winning time of 35.65 seconds. Khaled al-Hadi finished second in 38.31 seconds on Capion, while Ghanem Nasser al-Qadi came third in 38.49 seconds on Assis.
In the team competition of the same round, Al Fardan Team secured first place with a combined time of 78.32 seconds. Lekhwiya Team followed in second (79.31 seconds), and Al Shaqab Team finished third (82.77 seconds).
In the Open Round, Khaled al-Hadi claimed first place with a time of 44.59 seconds on Carlton, ahead of Yaqoub Nasser al-Mas on Equinox (44.64 seconds) and Sheikha Fatima bint Jabor al-Thani on Eddie (45.81 seconds).
In the Junior category, Abdulaziz bin Jassim al-Thani topped the standings with a time of 46.53 seconds on Gabbana. Khalid Jassim al-Suwaidi came second on De Genette (56.52 seconds), while Hadi Mansour al-Shahwani finished third on Brouq (60 seconds).
In the Future Riders Tour (0.70m), Mishaal Mohammed al-Thani triumphed on Malaga with a time of 52.8 seconds, just 0.08 seconds off the ideal mark. Salman Faisal al-Marri placed second on Kingstar (50.92 seconds), followed by Manar Rashid al-Shahwani on Coco Chanel (49.96 seconds).Mohammed Saeed Haidan Qatar Equestrian Tour Longines Hathab
