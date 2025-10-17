New Holland Showcases Smart Farming Innovations At FIRA USA 2025
New Holland's presence at FIRA USA - From October 21 – 23 - highlights its dedication to environmental stewardship through advanced technologies that support automation, precision agriculture, and regenerative farming. By equipping farmers with tools that enhance productivity while minimizing environmental impact, New Holland is helping shape a more sustainable future for agriculture.
Held in Woodland, California, FIRA USA brings together farmers, industry leaders, startups, scientists, and investors to collaborate on the future of eco-conscious farming.
A key feature of New Holland's showcase will be the T4.120F specialty tractor paired with a precision fan sprayer using the Raven Air Blast Sprayer Kit. Tailored for vineyards and specialty crops, this system is already available to customers and represents a major step forward in sustainable spraying practices.
This advanced system is designed to eliminate application overlaps and skips through coverage sharing, the system increases daily coverage by up to 20% and reduces crop protection input use by up to 10%. These improvements translate into lower chemical usage, reduced waste, and cost savings for growers, all while promoting environmentally responsible agriculture.Read the full article here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment